Barclays Boosts Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target to $136.00

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Barclays from $110.00 to $136.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Lennar from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lennar from $143.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.59.

LEN stock opened at $108.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 10.68. Lennar has a 1 year low of $71.52 and a 1 year high of $117.54. The firm has a market cap of $33.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.12.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($0.24). Lennar had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lennar will post 12.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEN. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Lennar by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,104,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $946,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,820 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,197,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Lennar by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,112,688 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,041,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,557 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Lennar by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,479,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,105 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S increased its position in Lennar by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 3,876,509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $385,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,964 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

