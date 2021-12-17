Barclays Increases Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Price Target to $115.00

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its price target upped by Barclays from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ALV. Evercore ISI upgraded Autoliv from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Autoliv from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autoliv from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. BNP Paribas downgraded Autoliv from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Autoliv from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autoliv presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $108.93.

Shares of ALV opened at $98.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Autoliv has a 12-month low of $80.83 and a 12-month high of $110.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.05.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.60). Autoliv had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This is an increase from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.06%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALV. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 73.7% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 59,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after buying an additional 25,360 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 10.8% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 5.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 276,033 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,985,000 after buying an additional 13,116 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 39.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Autoliv by 7.8% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 93,333 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.75% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

