Barclays Lowers SIG Combibloc Group (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) to Underweight

SIG Combibloc Group (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) was downgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SCBGF. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SIG Combibloc Group in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SIG Combibloc Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of SIG Combibloc Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get SIG Combibloc Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SCBGF opened at $27.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.09. SIG Combibloc Group has a 1 year low of $20.82 and a 1 year high of $39.00.

SIG Combibloc Group AG provides aseptic carton packaging systems and solutions for beverage and liquid food products. The company provides aseptic carton packaging filling machines, aseptic carton packaging sleeves, and closures, as well as spare parts, maintenance, digital, add-on, training, and other services.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for SIG Combibloc Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIG Combibloc Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.