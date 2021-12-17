Barclays Upgrades Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) to “Overweight”

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $485.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $415.00. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.13% from the company’s previous close.

MLM has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $432.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $525.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Truist upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $457.54.

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $440.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $404.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $375.75. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12-month low of $262.45 and a 12-month high of $442.96. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MLM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 96.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,786,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $628,442,000 after acquiring an additional 875,618 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter worth about $265,695,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 154.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 876,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $308,223,000 after buying an additional 531,722 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 66.1% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 447,719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,977,000 after buying an additional 178,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,096,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,441,046,000 after buying an additional 144,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

