Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.00

Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.01, with a volume of 11483 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.29.

BARK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bark & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Bark & Co from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.05.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.96 and its 200-day moving average is $7.85.

Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $120.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.70 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Bark & Co will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bark & Co news, insider Mike Novotny sold 559,056 shares of Bark & Co stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total value of $3,589,139.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BARK. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Bark & Co during the third quarter valued at $130,000. Cpwm LLC acquired a new position in Bark & Co during the second quarter valued at $356,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bark & Co in the third quarter worth about $433,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bark & Co in the second quarter worth about $738,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bark & Co in the third quarter worth about $4,629,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

Bark & Co Company Profile (NYSE:BARK)

Bark & Co engages in the production of natural treats and toys for dogs. It also operates a store that sells toys and treats; provides a BarkPost, a media outlet for all things dog; and offers BarkLive, which hosts events, such as dog-jogs, yappy hours in biergartens, and more for dogs and their parents.

