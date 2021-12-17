Barksdale Resources (CVE:BRO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.31

Barksdale Resources Corp. (CVE:BRO)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.32, with a volume of 4540 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of C$18.48 million and a P/E ratio of -7.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.36 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.41.

Barksdale Resources Company Profile (CVE:BRO)

Barksdale Resources Corp. focuses on acquiring and exploring precious and base metal projects in the United States. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, and gold ores. The company's flagship asset is the Sunnyside property, which covers an area of approximately 5,223 acres located in the Patagonia Mountains of southern Arizona.

