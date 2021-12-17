Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) Director Zachary Levenick Buys 20,100 Shares

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) Director Zachary Levenick purchased 20,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $140,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Zachary Levenick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 15th, Zachary Levenick purchased 20,000 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.87 per share, for a total transaction of $137,400.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Zachary Levenick purchased 2,088 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.30 per share, for a total transaction of $15,242.40.

On Friday, December 3rd, Zachary Levenick bought 30,000 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.66 per share, for a total transaction of $199,800.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Zachary Levenick bought 25,000 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.09 per share, for a total transaction of $177,250.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Zachary Levenick bought 15,300 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.17 per share, for a total transaction of $155,601.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Zachary Levenick bought 14,700 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.04 per share, for a total transaction of $147,588.00.

Shares of NYSE BNED opened at $6.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.19. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $12.01. The company has a market cap of $351.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 2.42.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.17). Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 24.87% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $626.98 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BNED. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 417.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education in the second quarter valued at $82,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education in the second quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education in the second quarter valued at $89,000. 66.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Barnes & Noble Education from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Barnes & Noble Education from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

About Barnes & Noble Education

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.

