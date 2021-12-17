Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Bought by Canal Insurance CO

Canal Insurance CO increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,000 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Canal Insurance CO’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $3,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,702,091 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $428,118,000 after buying an additional 6,485,406 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,161,176 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,223,643,000 after buying an additional 5,378,713 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,297,028 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $316,099,000 after buying an additional 3,686,847 shares during the period. Natixis increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 1,904.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,101,635 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $43,462,000 after buying an additional 1,996,785 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,439,628 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $112,492,000 after buying an additional 1,855,845 shares during the period. 54.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold stock opened at $18.44 on Friday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $17.27 and a 52-week high of $25.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Barrick Gold’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 32.14%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOLD. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.50 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.73.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.