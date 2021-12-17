Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 91,060 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 3,070,199 shares.The stock last traded at $24.74 and had previously closed at $24.49.

BHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.22.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.54 and its 200-day moving average is $28.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.61.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,440.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven D. Miller acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.24 per share, with a total value of $1,212,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BHC. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 21.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 1,084.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 75.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

Featured Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.