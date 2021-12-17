Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 4,192 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth $395,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth $1,162,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 45,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 58,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.99.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.80. 856,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,632,617. The company has a market cap of $358.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.61. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.53 and a fifty-two week high of $48.69.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

