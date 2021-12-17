Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Sysco accounts for approximately 1.2% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $4,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 214.4% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.29.

Sysco stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.97. The company had a trading volume of 34,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,340,452. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $86.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 142.43%.

In other Sysco news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $2,842,528.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $299,713.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,449 shares of company stock valued at $3,710,322 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

