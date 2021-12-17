Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Has $2.07 Million Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,907 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 803.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WBA. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.27.

NASDAQ:WBA traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.06. 57,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,908,528. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.03 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.07 and a 200 day moving average of $48.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $42.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.52.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $34.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.19%.

In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $128,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 17.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

