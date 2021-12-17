Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Has $2.59 Million Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 68,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.18.

In other news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $6,341,326.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ADM traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.64. 9,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,538,561. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $48.69 and a one year high of $69.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.97%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

