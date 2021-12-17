Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,406 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. General Mills comprises 1.6% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $5,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of General Mills by 224.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,315,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985,851 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of General Mills by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,227 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of General Mills by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,462,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,798 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of General Mills by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,920,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 172.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,991,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.83. 39,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,908,635. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.96 and a 52 week high of $68.88.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 54.11%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GIS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $597,601.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $307,147.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,964 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,438. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.