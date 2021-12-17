Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 510 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth $38,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 91.8% in the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $344.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,637. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $345.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $359.24. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $396.99. The company has a market cap of $94.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 51.68%.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.40.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

