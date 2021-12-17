BENQI 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $23.82 Million (QI)

BENQI (CURRENCY:QI) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. BENQI has a total market capitalization of $51.53 million and approximately $23.82 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BENQI has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BENQI coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000335 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00053031 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,819.99 or 0.08088533 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.96 or 0.00078266 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,176.35 or 0.99892346 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00050967 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002717 BTC.

BENQI Profile

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

Buying and Selling BENQI

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BENQI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BENQI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BENQI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

