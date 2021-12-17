Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a $54.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $53.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.12.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $61.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. Pfizer has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $61.43. The company has a market capitalization of $343.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

In related news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter worth $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at $30,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at $38,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at $43,000. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

