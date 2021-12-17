Berger Financial Group Inc Makes New Investment in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,730 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 123.7% in the second quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 58.8% in the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Shares of F stock opened at $20.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $21.49.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

In other news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 412,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $8,505,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,088 shares of company stock worth $2,585,456 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.85.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.