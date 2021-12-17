Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Shares Gap Down to $8.32

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.32, but opened at $8.04. Berry shares last traded at $7.93, with a volume of 542 shares traded.

BRY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Berry from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Berry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Berry from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Johnson Rice cut Berry from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Berry presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

Get Berry alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.21. The company has a market capitalization of $657.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 2.82.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Berry had a negative net margin of 22.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $143.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Berry Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Berry’s payout ratio is presently -21.62%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Berry by 3.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,687 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 8,945 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Berry by 105.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,818 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 9,133 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Berry by 94.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 261,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 126,800 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Berry by 35.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 184,018 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 47,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Berry by 27.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 221,722 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 47,736 shares during the last quarter. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Berry (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Featured Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.