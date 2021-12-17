Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Opus Capital Group LLC

Opus Capital Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,898 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Best Buy by 279.7% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Best Buy by 359.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 427 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Best Buy by 384.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 441 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Best Buy alerts:

In related news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $643,499.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,957 shares of company stock valued at $657,868. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BBY traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.04. 49,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,566,626. The company has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.57. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.93 and a 1-year high of $141.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.59 and a 200 day moving average of $114.19.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.58% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 27.13%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Best Buy from $118.00 to $106.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. DA Davidson raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.29.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.