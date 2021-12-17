Better Money Decisions LLC Acquires 1,844 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Better Money Decisions LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF comprises about 1.6% of Better Money Decisions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Better Money Decisions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC increased its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000.

NYSEARCA:ESGV opened at $85.94 on Friday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.13 and a fifty-two week high of $88.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.56.

