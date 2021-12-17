Better Money Decisions LLC Acquires 6,518 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 9.5% of Better Money Decisions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Better Money Decisions LLC owned about 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $11,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPYG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 468.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,375,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,265,000 after buying an additional 11,021,254 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,655,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,023,000 after buying an additional 1,517,606 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,610,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,257,000 after purchasing an additional 605,613 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 108.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,680,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954,076 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 21,417.1% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,833,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815,879 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $70.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.21. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $52.60 and a 12 month high of $73.53.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

