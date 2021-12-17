Better Money Decisions LLC Sells 242 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Better Money Decisions LLC reduced its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Carrier Global by 2,800.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at $39,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at $51,000. 83.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CARR. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.94.

CARR opened at $53.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $34.21 and a twelve month high of $58.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.77.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $1,851,667.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

