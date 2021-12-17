Better Money Decisions LLC Sells 97 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Better Money Decisions LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 64,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,128,000 after purchasing an additional 13,433 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $173.74 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $138.45 and a fifty-two week high of $187.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.65.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

