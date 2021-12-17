Better Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTTX) Insider Purchases $10,965.10 in Stock

Better Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTTX) insider Mark Heinen bought 2,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.70 per share, with a total value of $10,965.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Mark Heinen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, Mark Heinen bought 500 shares of Better Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $2,725.00.

Shares of BTTX stock opened at $4.93 on Friday. Better Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $29.40.

Several research firms have weighed in on BTTX. Cowen began coverage on Better Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Better Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Better Therapeutics Company Profile

Better Therapeutics Inc is a prescription digital therapeutics company delivering cognitive behavioral therapy to address the root causes of cardiometabolic diseases. Better Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp II, is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

