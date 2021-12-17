Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX)’s stock price was down 9.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.75 and last traded at $19.83. Approximately 1,627 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 60,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.82.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BWMX shares. Small Cap Consu reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Betterware de Mexico in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Betterware de Mexico from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The stock has a market cap of $741.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.50 and a 200-day moving average of $36.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $13.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $12.97. Betterware de Mexico had a return on equity of 103.89% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $117.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4153 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. Betterware de Mexico’s payout ratio is 73.45%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,325,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 34,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 11,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 33,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 9,870 shares in the last quarter. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Betterware de Mexico Company Profile (NASDAQ:BWMX)

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

