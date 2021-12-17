Bifrost 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.03 Million (BFC)

Bifrost (CURRENCY:BFC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. Over the last seven days, Bifrost has traded up 33.9% against the dollar. One Bifrost coin can currently be bought for about $0.0851 or 0.00000149 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bifrost has a market capitalization of $42.37 million and $2.03 million worth of Bifrost was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004484 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00038955 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $94.24 or 0.00201788 BTC.

Bifrost Coin Profile

Bifrost (CRYPTO:BFC) is a coin. Bifrost’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 498,174,199 coins. Bifrost’s official Twitter account is @HxkWTHbBq640IAh and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bifrost’s official message board is medium.com/bifrost/bfc-initial-uniswap-listing-8f38e1179b16 . The official website for Bifrost is thebifrost.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bifrost is a multichain middleware platform that enables developers to use multiple blockchain protocols simultaneously and seamlessly. “

