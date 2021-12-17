Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Receives $51.63 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.75.

BIG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Big Lots from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $58.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their price target on Big Lots from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Big Lots from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 1.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Big Lots during the third quarter worth about $325,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Big Lots during the third quarter worth about $448,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 4.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Big Lots by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 726,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,495,000 after acquiring an additional 22,420 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BIG stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $42.55. 2,369,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,364. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.14. Big Lots has a 1-year low of $40.63 and a 1-year high of $73.23.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. Big Lots had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Big Lots will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.48%.

Big Lots announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, August 27th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 29.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

