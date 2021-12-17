BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BIGC. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on BigCommerce from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded BigCommerce from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BigCommerce from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BigCommerce currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.42.

Shares of BIGC stock opened at $36.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 9.44 and a quick ratio of 9.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.56 and a 200 day moving average of $56.41. BigCommerce has a 1 year low of $35.82 and a 1 year high of $96.66.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $59.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.84 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 21.94% and a negative net margin of 28.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BigCommerce will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 29,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $1,744,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total value of $111,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 120,550 shares of company stock worth $6,795,515. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 4,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,124,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,555,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,713,000 after purchasing an additional 718,440 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,369,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,656,000 after purchasing an additional 711,750 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BigCommerce by 19.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,305,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,610,000 after acquiring an additional 541,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in BigCommerce by 28.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,818,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,721,000 after acquiring an additional 630,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

