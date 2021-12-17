BIGG Digital Assets (OTC:BBKCF) Price Target Lowered to $3.06 at Fundamental Research

BIGG Digital Assets (OTC:BBKCF) had its target price reduced by Fundamental Research from $3.25 to $3.06 in a report released on Monday. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

“Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Surpasses 100,000 Users / Expecting a Stronger Q4” and dated December 6, 2021. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on BIGG Digital Assets from C$1.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of BBKCF stock opened at $0.88 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.21. BIGG Digital Assets has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $4.01.

About BIGG Digital Assets

BIGG Digital Assets, Inc engages in the development of blockchain technology solutions, search and data analytics. Its solutions include QLUE.io and BitRank. It offers business, government and law enforcement clients a suite of forensic solutions, advanced analytics and risk-scoring capabilities. The company was founded by Shone Anstey, Lance Morginn, Anthony Zelen, and Marty Anstey on October 17, 2014 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

