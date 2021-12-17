Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Rene A. Lacerte Sells 10,000 Shares

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.54, for a total transaction of $2,415,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE BILL traded up $11.75 on Friday, hitting $244.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,927,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,664. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $290.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.64 and a 52-week high of $348.49. The stock has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.97 and a beta of 2.35.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 52.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Bill.com from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $309.00 target price on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Bill.com from $275.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bill.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $214.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bill.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the third quarter valued at $399,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the third quarter valued at $587,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the third quarter valued at $2,941,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the third quarter valued at $69,488,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 40.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

