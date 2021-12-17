Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) Sets New 12-Month High at $750.16

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO.B) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $750.16 and last traded at $750.16, with a volume of 8 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $750.16.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $744.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $715.41. The stock has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.71.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $747.05 million during the quarter. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 223.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

