Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Purchased by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $238,755,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in shares of Biogen by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $437,000. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $540,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Biogen by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 108,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $235.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.72 and a twelve month high of $468.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $258.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.75. The stock has a market cap of $34.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.43.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current year.

BIIB has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded Biogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Biogen in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $296.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Biogen from $442.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $365.52.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.