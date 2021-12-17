BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $294.00 price target on the stock.
BNTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $433.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of BioNTech from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $242.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $286.93.
Shares of BNTX stock opened at $283.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $279.92 and its 200-day moving average is $286.71. The stock has a market cap of $68.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of -1.25. BioNTech has a 52-week low of $80.55 and a 52-week high of $464.00.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in shares of BioNTech by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of BioNTech by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of BioNTech by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in shares of BioNTech by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BioNTech by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.34% of the company’s stock.
BioNTech Company Profile
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.
Further Reading: Commodities
Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.