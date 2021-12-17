BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $294.00 price target on the stock.

BNTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $433.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of BioNTech from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $242.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $286.93.

Shares of BNTX stock opened at $283.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $279.92 and its 200-day moving average is $286.71. The stock has a market cap of $68.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of -1.25. BioNTech has a 52-week low of $80.55 and a 52-week high of $464.00.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $12.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.54 by $1.81. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 54.34% and a return on equity of 166.48%. BioNTech’s quarterly revenue was up 8918.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BioNTech will post 39.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in shares of BioNTech by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of BioNTech by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of BioNTech by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in shares of BioNTech by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BioNTech by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

