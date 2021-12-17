BioPassport Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $206.32 Million (BIOT)

BioPassport Token (CURRENCY:BIOT) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. During the last week, BioPassport Token has traded 20.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. BioPassport Token has a total market capitalization of $206.32 million and $44.10 million worth of BioPassport Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BioPassport Token coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000252 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004475 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00039045 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $94.13 or 0.00201562 BTC.

About BioPassport Token

BioPassport Token (BIOT) is a coin. BioPassport Token’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,103,460 coins. BioPassport Token’s official Twitter account is @Biopassport1

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapoure, BioPassport is committed to help make healthcare a personal component of our daily lives. This starts with a “health passport” platform that houses a patient's DPHR, or decentralized personal health record built around DID (decentralized identity) technology. “

Buying and Selling BioPassport Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BioPassport Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BioPassport Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BioPassport Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

