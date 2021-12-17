Bitcoin SV Price Down 12.5% Over Last Week (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for about $118.71 or 0.00257391 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded down 12.5% against the dollar. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $2.25 billion and approximately $668.26 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,121.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $419.76 or 0.00910124 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00025805 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003040 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000097 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

BSV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,926,295 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

