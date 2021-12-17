BitDegree (BDG) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $432.00

BitDegree (CURRENCY:BDG) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 17th. One BitDegree coin can currently be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. BitDegree has a market capitalization of $798,328.51 and approximately $432.00 worth of BitDegree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BitDegree has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004584 BTC.

BitDegree Coin Profile

BitDegree (BDG) is a coin. BitDegree’s total supply is 514,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,560,931 coins. The official website for BitDegree is www.bitdegree.org . The Reddit community for BitDegree is /r/BitDegree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitDegree’s official Twitter account is @bitdegree_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDegree is a blockchain-powered online education platform that allows students to acquire skills that are currently required by the labor market. It allows current potential employers, digital service providers and sponsors to create smart-incentive contracts. These smart contracts allow the exchange of tokens between a sponsor (the Incentive Creator) and a student(the Incentive Taker), who is committing to study a specific subject in order to receive tokens (the Incentive). BDG is an Ethereum-based token used within the BitDegree platform. “

Buying and Selling BitDegree

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDegree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDegree should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitDegree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

