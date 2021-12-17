Bitradio Trading 5.2% Lower Over Last Week (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 17th. In the last seven days, Bitradio has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. Bitradio has a total market cap of $74,122.80 and approximately $6.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitradio coin can now be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00013047 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003923 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003797 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000059 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00044363 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004156 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About Bitradio

BRO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,742,739 coins and its circulating supply is 10,742,735 coins. The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitradio Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

