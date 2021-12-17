BlackBerry’s (BB) “Underperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$9.50 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 19.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$12.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on BlackBerry to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on BlackBerry from C$14.00 to C$12.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackBerry presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.25.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

Shares of TSE:BB traded up C$0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$11.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,723,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,856,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.60, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.26. BlackBerry has a 1-year low of C$8.34 and a 1-year high of C$36.00. The firm has a market cap of C$6.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.52.

BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$217.85 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that BlackBerry will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Chen sold 555,712 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.70, for a total transaction of C$8,168,186.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,669,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$68,634,741.26. Also, Senior Officer Randall Cook sold 6,165 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction dated Saturday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.33, for a total value of C$82,150.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$419,039.70. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 566,491 shares of company stock valued at $8,307,609.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Featured Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.