Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.62

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.62 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a payout ratio of 98.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Blackstone Mortgage Trust to earn $2.30 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 107.8%.

Shares of BXMT opened at $30.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.98. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $25.82 and a 1-year high of $34.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.36.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 54.64% and a return on equity of 8.13%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $27,838.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $58,342.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,375 shares of company stock worth $137,910. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BXMT shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Friday, September 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

