Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.62

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.62 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.
Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a payout ratio of 98.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Blackstone Mortgage Trust to earn $2.30 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 107.8%.
Shares of BXMT opened at $30.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.98. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $25.82 and a 1-year high of $34.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.36.
In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $27,838.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $58,342.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,375 shares of company stock worth $137,910. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on BXMT shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Friday, September 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.
Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile
Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.
