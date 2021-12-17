Blake D. Moret Sells 1,240 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Stock

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total value of $434,359.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:ROK opened at $348.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $332.16 and its 200 day moving average is $310.88. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $237.13 and a fifty-two week high of $354.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,049,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,588,251,000 after purchasing an additional 119,709 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,749,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,358,380,000 after buying an additional 26,433 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,620,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,064,488,000 after buying an additional 30,169 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,308,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $946,237,000 after buying an additional 142,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,294,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $656,277,000 after buying an additional 76,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $296.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.33.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

