Blakecoin (BLC) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

Blakecoin (CURRENCY:BLC) traded up 25.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 17th. Blakecoin has a market capitalization of $13,714.19 and $8.00 worth of Blakecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Blakecoin has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Blakecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,240.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,846.77 or 0.08142889 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $147.69 or 0.00312641 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.01 or 0.00916602 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.69 or 0.00073443 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00010399 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007794 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $182.75 or 0.00386846 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.02 or 0.00258295 BTC.

About Blakecoin

Blakecoin (CRYPTO:BLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theBlake-256 hashing algorithm. Blakecoin’s total supply is 29,028,833 coins. The official website for Blakecoin is www.blakecoin.org . Blakecoin’s official Twitter account is @BlakeCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BlakeCoin is based on the Blake-256 algorithm. The coin is merge mined and has a block reward, that varies based on the difficulty (25 coins + inflation(square root(difficulty * block height). The block time is 3 minutes and the block retargeting occurs every twenty successful hashing attempts. There are a total of 7 billion coins to be mined. “

Blakecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blakecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blakecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blakecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

