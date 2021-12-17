Blocknet Hits Market Capitalization of $7.39 Million (BLOCK)

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 17th. In the last week, Blocknet has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. Blocknet has a total market capitalization of $7.39 million and approximately $76,295.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blocknet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.89 or 0.00001926 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00037102 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00019754 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004992 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

About Blocknet

Blocknet (BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 8,271,410 coins. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Blocknet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocknet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blocknet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

