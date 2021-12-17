Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target Cut to $26.00

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Barclays from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 39.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BLMN. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.91.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $18.69 on Wednesday. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12-month low of $17.29 and a 12-month high of $32.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 219.10%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Gregg Scarlett acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $192,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLMN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 421.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter worth $35,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter worth $39,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,044.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter worth $52,000.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.