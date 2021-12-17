Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) Director Mark A. Ernst Buys 18,000 Shares

Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) Director Mark A. Ernst acquired 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.93 per share, for a total transaction of $304,740.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

BCOR opened at $16.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $817.50 million, a P/E ratio of -39.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.68. Blucora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.41 and a 52-week high of $18.83.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $174.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.21 million. Blucora had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 21.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Blucora, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Blucora during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Blucora by 798.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Blucora by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 11,595 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Blucora by 81,261.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 10,564 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Blucora in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Blucora from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Blucora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

