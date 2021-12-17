BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZAG) Trading 0.5% Higher

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZAG) traded up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$15.81 and last traded at C$15.80. 133,059 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 136,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.72.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.79.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th.

