Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Cut to Hold at BMO Capital Markets

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$56.25 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 5.79% from the company’s current price.

BEI.UN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$54.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$51.25 to C$59.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$60.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$60.00 to C$63.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Desjardins lowered shares of Boardwalk REIT to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boardwalk REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$60.13.

Shares of TSE:BEI.UN traded down C$0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting C$53.17. 84,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,540. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$52.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$47.28. Boardwalk REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$33.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$57.10. The stock has a market cap of C$2.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

