boohoo group (LON:BOO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $140.05

boohoo group plc (LON:BOO)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 140.05 ($1.85) and last traded at GBX 140.45 ($1.86), with a volume of 8671156 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 147.70 ($1.95).

BOO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 430 ($5.68) price target on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Thursday. Shore Capital upgraded shares of boohoo group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($6.28) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($6.28) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, boohoo group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 408.75 ($5.40).

Get boohoo group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of £1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 183.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 253.21.

In other news, insider Brian Small acquired 15,000 shares of boohoo group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 194 ($2.56) per share, with a total value of £29,100 ($38,456.46).

About boohoo group (LON:BOO)

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.