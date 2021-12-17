Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) CFO David I. Goulden Sells 183 Shares

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,156.15, for a total value of $394,575.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,164.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.34, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,364.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,298.83. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,860.73 and a 12 month high of $2,687.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.56 by $6.14. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $12.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. AKO Capital LLP grew its stake in Booking by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 383,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $910,189,000 after purchasing an additional 139,771 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at $318,101,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Booking by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,484,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,524,551,000 after purchasing an additional 122,091 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,190,000 after acquiring an additional 98,441 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 1,973.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,495,000 after acquiring an additional 86,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Truist upped their target price on Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Booking from $2,360.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,745.50.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

