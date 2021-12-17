BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Given New $49.00 Price Target at Barclays

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BorgWarner from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.00.

BWA opened at $44.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.47. BorgWarner has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $55.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.41.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.12%.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1,377.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,242,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $205,918,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955,183 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 667.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,298,904 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $145,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869,150 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 11.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,044,591 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,215,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,065 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,869,000. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 63.3% in the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,542,783 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $153,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

